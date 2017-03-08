Maryland Democratic leaders rally around Planned Parenthood funding bill

As Congress and the Trump administration move toward a possible cutoff of federal money for Planned Parenthood , Democratic leaders in the Maryland General Assembly are rallying around a plan under which the state would fill the funding gap. Leading Democratic lawmakers have scheduled a news conference Wednesday morning to announce their support for legislation that would require the governor to budget money to pay for non-abortion services offered by the group if the federal action takes effect.

