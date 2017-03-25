Maryland bail bond industry's contrib...

Maryland bail bond industry's contributions hang over contested bill

The economic clout of the bail bond industry hangs over a debate in the General Assembly that could decide the future of cash bail in Maryland. As the legislature's 2017 session heads toward a close at midnight on April 10, bail reform remains one of the most hotly contested topics.

