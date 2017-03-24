Leumas Eric White v. State of Maryland

Criminal procedure -- Closing argument by state -- Law of self-defense A jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George's County convicted Leumas White, appellant, of first-degree assault, using a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and wearing and carrying a firearm. Appellant was sentenced to a total of 45 years' imprisonment, with ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.