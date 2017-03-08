Legislation may remove parental right...

Legislation may remove parental rights in sex-assault cases

1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Legislation in the Maryland General Assembly would enable a court to revoke parental rights of an individual who has been found to have committed rape against the other parent and if a court finds that it is in the child's best interest to remove the parental rights. "We're so pleased the bill came out of the House," Lisae Jordan, executive director for the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, told the University of Maryland's Capital News Service.

