Legal community seeks predictability in Md. business and technology courts

The legal community wants to see more streamlined and predictable processes in the state's business and technology courts, according to a recent study by the Business Law Section of the Maryland State Bar Association. The task force's look at the Business & Technology Case Management Program took two years and found five problems.

