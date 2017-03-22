Leadership Maryland announces 2017 officers and directors
Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, announced the election of its officers and board of directors for the coming year on Wednesday. Re-elected to their official roles are Chair Eric Brotman, CFP, president and managing principal of Brotman Financial Group; Vice Chair Dr. Memo F. Diriker, director of BEACON at Salisbury University; Secretary Howard S. Freedlander; and Treasurer Jeanne Forrester Singer, Esq.
