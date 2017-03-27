Leaders in Delaware and Maryland voic...

Leaders in Delaware and Maryland voice opposition to Artificial Island project

Read more: WMDT

The Delaware General Assembly is taking up Senate Joint Resolution 1, signaling opposition to putting money toward the Artificial Island transmission project. According to the resolution, the cost of the project is estimated at $280 million.

