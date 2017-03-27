Leaders in Delaware and Maryland voice opposition to Artificial Island project
The Delaware General Assembly is taking up Senate Joint Resolution 1, signaling opposition to putting money toward the Artificial Island transmission project. According to the resolution, the cost of the project is estimated at $280 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Wed
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Tue
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar 27
|Righty01
|3
|santuary state
|Mar 25
|kyman
|1
|News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t...
|Mar 25
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Assault has Maryland high school at center of i...
|Mar 24
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC