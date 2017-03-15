Judges order Miller, Busch to give depositions in Maryland redistricting lawsuit

A three-judge panel has ordered Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. and House Speaker Michael E. Busch to give depositions and turn over documents in a federal lawsuit challenging the 2011 redrawing of the state's congressional districts. The ruling affirmed an earlier order by U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar, which had been appealed by the Maryland Attorney General's Office citing "legislative privilege."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.