Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously Dismiss Maryland Teen's Rape as 'Consensual'

There are 3 comments on the Noozhawk story from 17 hrs ago, titled Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously Dismiss Maryland Teen's Rape as 'Consensual'. In it, Noozhawk reports that:

The more violent crimes aliens commit in sanctuary cities, the more tortured those cities' defenses of noncooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement become. In sanctuary Montgomery County, Md., 18-year-old Guatemalan Henry Sanchez-Milian and 17-year-old Salvadoran Jose Montano raped their 14-year-old classmate.

People who don't want to protect Americans will allow the Russians and Chinese to just walk in and take over. Then we will have real border security, they will shoot anyone crossing the border and let bodies lie where they fall.

More Democratic logic. Democrats are unfit to live in civilized society. Viva Trump, Sessions and Bannon.

This is such bs. Now American s are terrified to send their kids to school. Why do democraps insist on protecting illegal criminal s? Why is their political agenda more important than American lives ? American s pay way more taxes then illegal immigrants do. I just don't understand it .

