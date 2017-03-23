There are on the Noozhawk story from 17 hrs ago, titled Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously Dismiss Maryland Teen's Rape as 'Consensual'. In it, Noozhawk reports that:

The more violent crimes aliens commit in sanctuary cities, the more tortured those cities' defenses of noncooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement become. In sanctuary Montgomery County, Md., 18-year-old Guatemalan Henry Sanchez-Milian and 17-year-old Salvadoran Jose Montano raped their 14-year-old classmate.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Noozhawk.