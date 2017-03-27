Jeff Sessions 'pleads' with Maryland ...

Jeff Sessions 'pleads' with Maryland to oppose immigration bill

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday that the Trump administration is seeking to withhold $4.1 billion from cities and counties that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, and he argued state lawmakers in Annapolis should oppose pending legislation on the issue. "Maryland is talking about a state law to make the state a sanctuary state," Sessions told reporters at the White House.

