Jeff Sessions 'pleads' with Maryland to oppose immigration bill
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday that the Trump administration is seeking to withhold $4.1 billion from cities and counties that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, and he argued state lawmakers in Annapolis should oppose pending legislation on the issue. "Maryland is talking about a state law to make the state a sanctuary state," Sessions told reporters at the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|17
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|10 hr
|Righty01
|3
|santuary state
|Sat
|kyman
|1
|News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t...
|Sat
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Assault has Maryland high school at center of i...
|Mar 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Maryland high school thrust into immigration de...
|Mar 23
|tomin cali
|1
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Mar 23
|Ice Man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC