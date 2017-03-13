In Maryland, visitors can follow Harr...

In Maryland, visitors can follow Harriet Tubman's footsteps at a new Underground Railroad centre

A new visitors' centre on the Eastern Shore explores the history of one of Maryland's most famous figures, the Underground Railroad conductor, abolitionist and Civil War spy Harriet Tubman. The $21 million Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center is in Church Creek, about a two-hour drive from Baltimore.

