In Maryland, assistance offered to help people clear certain criminal convictions

Those looking to clear Maryland criminal convictions from their records can get free help from lawyers at an expungement fair Saturday. The fair will be hosted by Community of Hope AME Church and the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church on the lower level of Iverson Mall, 3701 Branch Ave., Hillcrest Heights.

