Immigration Under Trump: Hate Message...

Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Maryland High School After Alleged Rape

There are 4 comments on the The Oak Ridge Observer story from Yesterday, titled Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Maryland High School After Alleged Rape. In it, The Oak Ridge Observer reports that:

"We can't condone any kind of hate speech like that and it's bad and it's not something that should be allowed to go on", Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said . At that time, the agent determined that Sanchez-Milian was in the United States illegally, having crossed over from Mexico without proper documentation.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,169

Location hidden
#1 18 hrs ago
parents need t know who are in schools with their kids that way they can change schools or home school if they don't like it. keeping that info away from parents should be illegal. it is not just other crimes they have to worry about they also bring illness and disease.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,169

Location hidden
#2 18 hrs ago
the only message of hate is those putting illegals in our schools with our kids seems to have hate for the citizens children.

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,600

Las Vegas, NV

#3 5 hrs ago
The US should not be educating any illegal aliens.

Trump Supporter

Orange, CA

#4 3 hrs ago
It's very important to educate illegal aliens and give them citizenship. White people stole their land.

It's the least they can do to make it right.

