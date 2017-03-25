Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Maryland High School After Alleged Rape
There are 4 comments on the The Oak Ridge Observer story from Yesterday, titled Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Maryland High School After Alleged Rape. In it, The Oak Ridge Observer reports that:
"We can't condone any kind of hate speech like that and it's bad and it's not something that should be allowed to go on", Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said . At that time, the agent determined that Sanchez-Milian was in the United States illegally, having crossed over from Mexico without proper documentation.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,169
Location hidden
|
#1 18 hrs ago
parents need t know who are in schools with their kids that way they can change schools or home school if they don't like it. keeping that info away from parents should be illegal. it is not just other crimes they have to worry about they also bring illness and disease.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,169
Location hidden
|
#2 18 hrs ago
the only message of hate is those putting illegals in our schools with our kids seems to have hate for the citizens children.
|
Since: Apr 10
10,600
|
#3 5 hrs ago
The US should not be educating any illegal aliens.
|
#4 3 hrs ago
It's very important to educate illegal aliens and give them citizenship. White people stole their land.
It's the least they can do to make it right.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|santuary state
|20 hr
|kyman
|1
|News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t...
|Sat
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Assault has Maryland high school at center of i...
|Fri
|CodeTalker
|1
|Maryland high school thrust into immigration de...
|Mar 23
|tomin cali
|1
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Mar 23
|Ice Man
|3
|Networks Censor Alleged Rape by Illegal Immigra...
|Mar 23
|tomin cali
|1
|Bill curbing suspensions, expulsions of younges...
|Mar 23
|Sweetheart4
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC