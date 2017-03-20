If Pain, Yes Gain - Part XXVII: Maryland Close to Catching Paid Sick Leave Bug

Seyfarth Synopsis: After several years of failed legislative attempts to pass a statewide paid sick leave law, Maryland is nearing the finish line following the state Senate's approval of the Maryland Healthy Working Families Act on March 16, 2017. The 2017 calendar year very well may be the year that Maryland joins the ranks of states that have passed a statewide mandatory paid sick leave law.

