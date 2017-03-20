If Pain, Yes Gain - Part XXVII: Maryl...

If Pain, Yes Gain - Part XXVII: Maryland Close to Catching Paid Sick Leave Bug

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Seyfarth Synopsis: After several years of failed legislative attempts to pass a statewide paid sick leave law, Maryland is nearing the finish line following the state Senate's approval of the Maryland Healthy Working Families Act on March 16, 2017. The 2017 calendar year very well may be the year that Maryland joins the ranks of states that have passed a statewide mandatory paid sick leave law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09) Sun No one 80
Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer Feb 25 Boxer Godown 1
News Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th... Feb '17 noobieR 2
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Feb '17 joe 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Feb '17 Pessimistic1 4
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb '17 Really Big Phart 3
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,338 • Total comments across all topics: 279,710,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC