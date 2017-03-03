Hundreds rally against fracking for natural gas in Maryland
Hundreds of people have rallied against allowing hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in Maryland. The rally was held Thursday, as lawmakers on a House committee were scheduled to vote on banning the process known as fracking.
