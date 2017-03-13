HORROR: Immigrants Gang Rape 14 Year ...

HORROR: Immigrants Gang Rape 14 Year Old Girl in High School Bathroom

Two immigrants, ages 17 and 18 were arrested at a Maryland High School on Thursday and charged with three counts each in connection with the rape of a 14 year old female classmate. Henry Sanchez , 18, and Jose Montano , 17, were arrested at Rockville High School on Thursday and charged with three counts each in connection with the rape of a female classmate.

