Hogan Criticizes Worker Sick Leave Bills

14 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

With 26 days left in this year's Maryland General Assembly session, Gov. Larry Hogan told reporters that he is pleased some of his agenda is moving forward, However, Hogan criticized the mandatory worker sick leave bills now being considered by lawmakers. Both the House of Delegates and state Senate are considering bills that require businesses provide paid sick leave for companies with at least 15 employees.

