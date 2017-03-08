Hogan Announces Upgrade to Maryland's...

Hogan Announces Upgrade to Maryland's Computer Systems

A major upgrade to computer systems at Maryland agencies will help deliver government services to people more efficiently, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday. The federal government has awarded the state more than $195 million for the initiative, Hogan said, and the Maryland General Assembly has approved $14 million to enable the state to access the money.

