High school rape gets drawn into immigration debate
As officials reported that one of two students charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in a Maryland high school bathroom entered the United States illegally, the crime became part of a national debate on immigration. White House press secretary Sean Spicer , in response to a reporter's question at Tuesday's press briefing, called the crime "shocking, disturbing, horrific."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|17 hr
|kyman
|5
|Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09)
|Mar 19
|No one
|80
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb '17
|joe
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC