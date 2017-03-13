Harsher penalites for criminally-negl...

Harsher penalites for criminally-negligent driving passes Maryland House

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMDT

Delegate Mary Beth Carozza introduced the bill following the death of Scott Tatterson and life-threatening injuries Wade Pusey who were struck by a negligent driver on February 22. Carozza was informed by Worcester County State's Attorney Beau Oglesby that the only offense that the driver could be charged related to the life-threatening injuries case was a motor vehicle citation. That charge would carry a maximum penalty of $500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09) 9 hr No one 80
Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer Feb 25 Boxer Godown 1
News Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th... Feb 17 noobieR 2
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Feb '17 joe 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Feb '17 Pessimistic1 4
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb '17 Really Big Phart 3
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,914 • Total comments across all topics: 279,678,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC