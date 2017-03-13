Harsher penalites for criminally-negligent driving passes Maryland House

Delegate Mary Beth Carozza introduced the bill following the death of Scott Tatterson and life-threatening injuries Wade Pusey who were struck by a negligent driver on February 22. Carozza was informed by Worcester County State's Attorney Beau Oglesby that the only offense that the driver could be charged related to the life-threatening injuries case was a motor vehicle citation. That charge would carry a maximum penalty of $500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.