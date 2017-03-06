Guinness, local breweries try new approach on beer bill
As the liquor corporation Diageo continues its push to open a Guinness brewery in Baltimore County, it has forged an alliance with Maryland's local breweries. Diageo and the Brewers Association of Maryland drafted legislation introduced in the General Assembly Monday night that would give all production breweries in the state the ability to sell significantly more beer in their taprooms.
