Full Episode: Maryland's News This Week, Sunday, March 19, 2017

On this edition of Maryland's News This Week with Robert Lang we examine Governor Larry Hogan's decision to support legislation to ban fracking; the debate in Annapolis over the state budget and worker sick leave; and legislation to expand beer production in Maryland. The program includes highlights from news conferences by the governor and interviews with State Senators Bobby Zirkin and Roger Manno, House Majority Leader Bill Frick and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Maggie McIntosh.

