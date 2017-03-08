Full Episode: Maryland's News This Week, Sunday, March 12, 2017
On this edition of Maryland's News This Week with Robert Lang, we examined the impact of the federal indictment of seven Baltimore City Police officers, continued our special series on the opioid crisis, State of Addiction, and had details of a study showing the impact of a campaign to reduce sugary beverage consumption in Howard County. The guests included Baltimore City Delegate Curt Anderson; Defense Attorney Ivan Bates; and Marlene Schwartz, Director of the University of Connecticut Rudd Center for Food Policy.
