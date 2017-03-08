Full Episode: Maryland's News This We...

Full Episode: Maryland's News This Week, Sunday, March 12, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

On this edition of Maryland's News This Week with Robert Lang, we examined the impact of the federal indictment of seven Baltimore City Police officers, continued our special series on the opioid crisis, State of Addiction, and had details of a study showing the impact of a campaign to reduce sugary beverage consumption in Howard County. The guests included Baltimore City Delegate Curt Anderson; Defense Attorney Ivan Bates; and Marlene Schwartz, Director of the University of Connecticut Rudd Center for Food Policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer Feb 25 Boxer Godown 1
News Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th... Feb 17 noobieR 2
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Feb 13 joe 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Feb 12 Pessimistic1 4
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb '17 Really Big Phart 3
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan '17 noobieR 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,388 • Total comments across all topics: 279,510,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC