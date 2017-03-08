Fracking ban moves forward in Marylan...

Fracking ban moves forward in Maryland House, fate in Senate unclear

42 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The House of Delegates is poised to approve a bill to ban fracking for natural gas, but the measure won't move forward in the state Senate unless supporters can get a veto-proof majority, a key senator said Wednesday. Sen. Joan Carter Conway, chair of the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, said she supports a fracking ban but it doesn't make sense to pass one if Gov. Larry Hogan is going to veto it.

