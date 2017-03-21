Fire marshals investigating suspected arson in Salisbury
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a structure fire in Salisbury that they believe was intentionally set. Shortly after 1:30 PM Monday, firefighters responded to a burning two-story home in the 1100 block of East Church Street.
