Fire Breaks Out in Kindergarten Classroom in Elkton
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshall's office, a fire broke out at the Cecil Kenmore Elementary School on March 24, at approximately 5:35 p.m. The fire, officials say, started by accident in the school's kindergarten classroom after items on top of the classroom's electric stove caught fire after a breaker was found in the "on" position. It took firefighters roughly twenty-minutes to control the blaze.
