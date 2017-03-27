FILE - In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017, file photo, Maryland House...
In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017, file photo, Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch speaks at a news conference in Annapolis, Md., in support of legislation to continue funding for services provided by Planned Parenthood. Democratic lawmakers in some states including Maryland are pressing ahead with efforts to protect birth control access, Planned Parenthood funding and abortion coverage in case they are jeopardized in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|1 hr
|9th Grader
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|4 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mon
|Righty01
|3
|santuary state
|Mar 25
|kyman
|1
|News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t...
|Mar 25
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Assault has Maryland high school at center of i...
|Mar 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Maryland high school thrust into immigration de...
|Mar 23
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC