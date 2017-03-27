FILE - In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017, file photo, Maryland House...

In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017, file photo, Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch speaks at a news conference in Annapolis, Md., in support of legislation to continue funding for services provided by Planned Parenthood. Democratic lawmakers in some states including Maryland are pressing ahead with efforts to protect birth control access, Planned Parenthood funding and abortion coverage in case they are jeopardized in the future.

