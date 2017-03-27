Father of Maryland high school rape s...

Father of Maryland high school rape suspec arrested by ICE

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Married hedge fund executive, 56, who lost billions with Bernie Madoff, leaps to his death from the 24th story of New York City's luxury Sofitel hotel still wearing his business suit Donald Trump calls for the Clintons to be investigated by House intelligence committee for THEIR Russian connections and hits out at Republicans for killing healthcare bill in late night tweet storm Man, 20, arrested in connection to the Bellagio heist where robbers in tuxedos and PIG, PANDA and CAT masks stormed a Rolex dealer Father of Maryland high school rape suspect accused of 'raping a fourteen-year-old girl in a bathroom' is arrested by ICE Florida woman, 47, paid for young woman to be smuggled in from Mexico and held her captive for two years while she tried to impregnate her with her boyfriend's sperm and fed her on beans 'Hernandez didn't like to be approached': NFL star refused to take photos with ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... 5 hr Chris Rather 22
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... 21 hr Righty01 3
santuary state Mar 25 kyman 1
News News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t... Mar 25 Cordwainer Trout 5
News Assault has Maryland high school at center of i... Mar 24 CodeTalker 1
News Maryland high school thrust into immigration de... Mar 23 tomin cali 1
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Mar 23 Ice Man 3
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,871,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC