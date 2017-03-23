Drive slow in the left lane? Md. cons...

Drive slow in the left lane? Md. considering a crackdown

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

It's a lesson you're taught all the way back in driver's education: slower traffic keeps right so you can pass in the left lane. In this area, people sometimes slow traffic down in the left lane, anyway, creating a convoy of agitated highway users who can't get around because too many other cars are passing them on the right already.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... 1 hr tomin cali 17
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... 8 hr Righty01 3
santuary state Sat kyman 1
News News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t... Sat Cordwainer Trout 5
News Assault has Maryland high school at center of i... Mar 24 CodeTalker 1
News Maryland high school thrust into immigration de... Mar 23 tomin cali 1
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Mar 23 Ice Man 3
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,489 • Total comments across all topics: 279,858,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC