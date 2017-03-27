Craft brewers push for changes to Mar...

Craft brewers push for changes to Maryland brewery bill

Read more: The Miami Herald

Craft brewers in Maryland urged lawmakers on Wednesday to make changes to proposed regulations that supporters say were driven by a plan to open a Guinness brewery in Baltimore County. The bill, which passed the House of Delegates 139-0, would greatly increase the number of barrels of beer breweries could sell, but there are some new restrictions that brewers fear could hurt the industry in the state.

Read more at The Miami Herald.

