Congressmen call on Gov. Hogan to talk ACA
Four of Maryland's U.S. House members took the battle over health care to the governor's residence on Monday, calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to speak out against the GOP health care bill in Washington. Steny Hoyer, Elijah Cummings, Jamie Raskin and John Sarbanes were in Annapolis to ask Governor Hogan to speak out against the Republican health care plan.
