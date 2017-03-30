Commentary: Maryland should stand with Israel and against anti-Semitism
Maryland has a chance to take a strong moral stand while at the same time safeguarding its economic interests. It can join 16 other states in passing legislation to counter the anti-Israel, anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
