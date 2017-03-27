Columbia Man Pleads Guilty To Role In Attempted Gang Killing
A Columbia man pleaded guilty in federal court to offenses related to his membership in the street gang MS-13. In Maryland, the gang composed largely of Salvadoran immigrants and their descendants has branches operating in Prince George's and Montgomery counties and in Frederick.
