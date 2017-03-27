Charges against teen dropped in fatal Maryland mall stabbing
Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a teenager in the fatal stabbings of two men inside a Maryland mall near Washington. Ramon Korionoff, a spokesman for the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office, said Tuesday that prosecutors have determined there is "insufficient evidence" to proceed.
