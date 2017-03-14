CBO score reaffirms opposition to AHCA in Maryland
Maryland groups that have been opposed to American Health Care Act pointed to the Congressional Budget Office analysis released Monday to support their position. The analysis by the nonpartisan CBO found the Republican-backed health care plan would result in 14 million more Americans without insurance next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb 17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC