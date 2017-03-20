Busy day set for Maryland lawmakers on 'crossover' day
Maryland lawmakers will have a busy day voting on legislation. That's because Monday marks the General Assembly's crossover day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09)
|Sun
|No one
|80
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb '17
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC