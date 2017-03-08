Bills would increase diversity in medical marijuana business

After Carey Tilghman 's 6-year-old daughter, Paisley, suffered from a stroke, doctors drafted a plan to use a round of Botox injections and muscle relaxers to treat her condition. Searching for an alternative for her daughter, Tilghman found that a transdermal patch filled with cannabis, which has been linked to shielding the brain from stroke damage, could possibly be helpful to her daughter, but she hasn't been able access the drug in Maryland's stalled medical cannabis industry.

