Bills would increase diversity in med...

Bills would increase diversity in medical marijuana business

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Albany Times Union

After Carey Tilghman 's 6-year-old daughter, Paisley, suffered from a stroke, doctors drafted a plan to use a round of Botox injections and muscle relaxers to treat her condition. Searching for an alternative for her daughter, Tilghman found that a transdermal patch filled with cannabis, which has been linked to shielding the brain from stroke damage, could possibly be helpful to her daughter, but she hasn't been able access the drug in Maryland's stalled medical cannabis industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer Feb 25 Boxer Godown 1
News Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th... Feb 17 noobieR 2
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Feb 13 joe 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Feb 12 Pessimistic1 4
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb '17 Really Big Phart 3
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan '17 noobieR 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,940 • Total comments across all topics: 279,416,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC