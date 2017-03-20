Bills On Prescription Drugs, Immigration Advance In Md.
A measure aimed at preventing price gouging for prescription drugs and a bill to stop authorities from detaining or arresting immigrants simply on suspicion they are in the country illegally have advanced in Maryland's House of Delegates. The House could vote on both measures Monday evening amid a flurry of activity to meet the General Assembly's crossover deadline.
