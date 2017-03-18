Bill to allow more beer sales at Maryland breweries passes House
The House of Delegates unanimously approved legislation Saturday that would increase the amount of beer Maryland breweries can sell on their premises - but not as much as the industry wanted. The legislation would pave the way for the opening of a Guinness brewery and tourist destination at a former distillery in Relay.
