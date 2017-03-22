Bill curbing suspensions, expulsions of youngest Maryland students nears final approval
Shirl Struck of Baltimore had to quit working because her son, Noah, was getting suspended so often for acting out at the Patterson Park Public Charter School. "It didn't seem to me that suspension should ever be an option for them," the 49-year-old nurse said.
