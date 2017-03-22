Bill curbing suspensions, expulsions ...

Bill curbing suspensions, expulsions of youngest Maryland students nears final approval

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Shirl Struck of Baltimore had to quit working because her son, Noah, was getting suspended so often for acting out at the Patterson Park Public Charter School. "It didn't seem to me that suspension should ever be an option for them," the 49-year-old nurse said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
illegal immigration 13 min kyman 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... 20 hr kyman 5
News Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09) Mar 19 No one 80
Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer Feb 25 Boxer Godown 1
News Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th... Feb '17 noobieR 2
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Feb '17 joe 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,503 • Total comments across all topics: 279,738,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC