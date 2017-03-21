Battle brews over use of bail in Maryland
The Maryland Senate gave preliminary approval Tuesday, March 21, 2017, to a bill that would essentially reverse a recent decision to sharply limit the use of bail for criminal defendants. The Maryland Senate gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a bill that would essentially reverse a recent decision to sharply limit the use of bail for criminal defendants, setting the stage for a potential battle with the more liberal House of Delegates and members of the state's Legislative Black Caucus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|17 hr
|kyman
|5
|Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09)
|Mar 19
|No one
|80
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb '17
|joe
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC