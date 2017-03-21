Battle brews over use of bail in Maryland

The Maryland Senate gave preliminary approval Tuesday, March 21, 2017, to a bill that would essentially reverse a recent decision to sharply limit the use of bail for criminal defendants. The Maryland Senate gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a bill that would essentially reverse a recent decision to sharply limit the use of bail for criminal defendants, setting the stage for a potential battle with the more liberal House of Delegates and members of the state's Legislative Black Caucus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.