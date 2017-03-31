Baltimore's Conway undecided on retur...

Baltimore's Conway undecided on return to Maryland Senate

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Sen. Joan Carter Conway , a veteran Democrat who represents Northeast Baltimore, said Friday that she is not sure whether she will return to Annapolis next year. Conway, the only Baltimore lawmaker to chair one of the state Senate's standing committees, said she hopes to complete her four-year term but is unsure whether she will be able to because of serious health issues in her family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Wed leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar 28 TAAM 24
News Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath... Mar 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar 27 Righty01 3
santuary state Mar 25 kyman 1
News News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t... Mar 25 Cordwainer Trout 5
News Assault has Maryland high school at center of i... Mar 24 CodeTalker 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,914 • Total comments across all topics: 279,965,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC