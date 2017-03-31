Baltimore's Conway undecided on return to Maryland Senate
Sen. Joan Carter Conway , a veteran Democrat who represents Northeast Baltimore, said Friday that she is not sure whether she will return to Annapolis next year. Conway, the only Baltimore lawmaker to chair one of the state Senate's standing committees, said she hopes to complete her four-year term but is unsure whether she will be able to because of serious health issues in her family.
