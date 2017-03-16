Bail reform appears unlikely to pass Md. General Assembly this year

The fight over whether bail unfairly harms poor defendants seems unlikely to be settled in the Maryland General Assembly this year, leaving in place a recent court rule change that greatly reduces the use of bail. Del. Curt Anderson , the lead sponsor of a House bill that would essentially reverse the rule imposed by the Maryland Court of Appeals, said Thursday that he plans to withdraw the measure so lawmakers can assess the impact of the court's decision on the state's criminal-justice system.

