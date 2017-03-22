Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape case says client is wrongly accused
Henry Sanchez Milian, one of two suspects charged in the rape of a 14-year-old girl in a bathroom at a Maryland high school did not do what he is accused of, his defense attorney said Wednesday. "Based on everything we know, we think he's innocent," said Andrew Jezic, who has been retained by Sanchez Milian's family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|illegal immigration
|13 hr
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Tue
|kyman
|5
|Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09)
|Mar 19
|No one
|80
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb '17
|joe
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC