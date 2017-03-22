Attorney for suspect in Maryland scho...

Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape case says client is wrongly accused

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Henry Sanchez Milian, one of two suspects charged in the rape of a 14-year-old girl in a bathroom at a Maryland high school did not do what he is accused of, his defense attorney said Wednesday. "Based on everything we know, we think he's innocent," said Andrew Jezic, who has been retained by Sanchez Milian's family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
illegal immigration 13 hr kyman 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Tue kyman 5
News Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09) Mar 19 No one 80
Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer Feb 25 Boxer Godown 1
News Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th... Feb '17 noobieR 2
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Feb '17 joe 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Wildfires
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,751,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC