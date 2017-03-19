As counties move to help immigration officials, Maryland lawmakers weigh policy change
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins explains the 287g program that allows law enforcement to partner with ICE in certain situations, and how the Maryland Trust Act could potentially cause issues with the program. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins explains the 287g program that allows law enforcement to partner with ICE in certain situations, and how the Maryland Trust Act could potentially cause issues with the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb 17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb '17
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC