Another DC-area school district will close for 'A Day Without a Woman'
All schools in Prince George's County in Maryland outside of Washington, D.C., will be closed to students on Wednesday for "A Day Without a Woman" after more than 1,000 teachers asked to take the day off. The school district made the announcement one day after the school system in Alexandria, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb 17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC