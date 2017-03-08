ANALYSIS: Opioid Bills Move Through Legislature
In a 24 hour period from Tuesday to Wednesday health officials in Anne Arundel county reported 16 overdoses, three of those people died. Like other jurisdictions in Maryland Anne Arundel County has expanded its drug prevention and treatment efforts and has expanded the use of Narcan, a heroin overdose reversal drug.
