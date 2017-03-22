Altogether ooky: Gomez Addams actor opposes fracking
The actor who played the patriarch of the Addams Family says the gas drilling process known as fracking is no joke. John Astin, a Baltimore native and comedian who played Gomez Addams, is the voice of a radio ad that supporters of a ban are broadcasting Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|1 hr
|Rightous Ruta
|1
|Networks Censor Alleged Rape by Illegal Immigra...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Bill curbing suspensions, expulsions of younges...
|5 hr
|Sweetheart4
|3
|illegal immigration
|20 hr
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Tue
|kyman
|5
|Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09)
|Mar 19
|No one
|80
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC