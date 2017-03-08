A new backbone for the regional trans...

A new backbone for the regional transit system: merging the MARC Penn and VRE Fredericksburg Lines

From Public transport -- Plannng the networks : Exploit the network effect When the aim is to compete with the motorcar for travel in urban regions two crucial qualities of the system are: short waiting times between departures; and an integrated network of services between all areas of significant transport demand. A system without these two qualities can never be a real competitor to the car as the main mode of transport.

