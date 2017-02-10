Worker Sick Leave Bills Get Committee...

Worker Sick Leave Bills Get Committee Hearings

15 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

On Thursday in the Senate Finance Committee, and Friday in the House Economic Matters Committee there were very lengthy hearings on legislation to require businesses give mandatory paid sick leave for workers. One is a measure proposed by Democrats would require businesses with at least 15 employees allow workers to earn up to seven days pf paid sick leave a year that they can use for themselves or take off when a child or other relative is sick.

